2027: Primate Ayodele Urges PDP To Persuade Jonathan, Saraki For Presidency

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has advised the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to persuade former President Goodluck Jonathan and ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki to contest for the presidency if the party wants victory in 2027.

Primate Ayodele who spoke on Monday disclosed that the only way PDP can be assured of victory is if the former president is found on the 2027 presidential ballot.

He, however, urged the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar rather than contesting for presidency under the PDP should throw all his support for the right candidate.

He said Atiku and PDP should support Jonathan and a former president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki to run for the election in 2027.

The cleric also warned that should Atiku be allowed to contest under PDP’s umbrella, the party would forever be ‘dead’ politically.

He said, that if PDP wants to near victory, they should persuade Goodluck Jonathan to contest under the party to wake them from their slumber.

“Atiku will not be an answer to PDP and if he comes out to contest again, it will be the final burial of PDP. He doesn’t have what it takes to remove Tinubu from office.

“I can only advise Atiku to support a good candidate and the best option for PDP now is Goodluck Jonathan. I said he shouldn’t contest before but as it stands, he is the only one who can assist PDP from its final burial.l,” Ayodele said in a statement.

He added that the 2027 election would not be for the weak-minded or the righteous but for those who have the will to effect a change in Nigeria.

“The election will be for somebody who is ready for anything, fearless, rugged, entirely serious, someone who has past good records, ready to waste money too because all of these are what Tinubu has.

“The 2027 election isn’t for righteous people, the person who wants to win must be ready to face anything and must be ready to listen to God’s divine instructions at all times.

“It’s not for lazy people but very determined people. You must also be ready to accept lies and truth together. Tinubu is too strong to be pushed aside,” he added.

