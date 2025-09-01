2027 Presidency: Wike Warns Against Obi’s Plan To Rejoin PDP

In the build-up to the 2027 presidential election, Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has issued a stern warning to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) against fielding the former Governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

This is as he said, the party will be risking internal collapse if it considers bringing back Obi.

The former Governor of Rivers State made this remark on Monday, September 1, during a media chat in Abuja.

Speaking on the potential risk, Wike argued that the PDP had not learned from the mistakes that contributed to its poor performance in the 2023 general elections.

The Minister, however, said that he and other PDP leaders had consistently warned against fielding both the Presidential candidate and the National Chairman from the North, describing the decision as unfair and politically damaging.

He accused the PDP of hoarding both positions and disregarding appeals for equity and balance, a move he stated played a key role in the party’s electoral defeat.

“From day one, I told my colleagues, PDP, you are shooting yourself. If you allow what is going on to continue, you’ll pay. And what did I say? You cannot have the presidential candidate at the same time as the national chairman of the party.

“It is better now you have stolen the presidential ticket—and again stolen the National Chairman. I said it will purge you. And it really purged them. I have no regret for it,” he said.

He further stated that the presidency should return to the South in order to uphold fairness and safeguard political stability, faulting speculation about Obi plans tio rejoin the party ahead of the 2027 general elections,

“To what? Bringing Obi to where? You want to kill the party? Obi, who was abusing the party, saying it is rotten, so the party is now good enough for him? Ambition can make people even go to Satan’s house.

“If you want to destroy this party, dare it—bring Obi. There’s no way he will come back just because of ambition,” he added.