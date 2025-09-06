2027 Presidency: Why I’ll Choose Atiku Over Wike – Tambuwal

Former governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto South in the National Assembly, Aminu Tambuwal, on Friday said he would support former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, if it came down to a choice over the future of Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television, Tambuwal said his political choices are guided strictly by principles of leadership and not personal relationships.

The Federal lawmaker, however, noted that he has maintained cordial relationships with past and present leaders across party lines.

According to him, past political differences with leaders such as former President Goodluck Jonathan were strictly based on principles and policy direction, not personal grievances.

He said, ‘’When it comes to leadership of this country and leadership of the people, tomorrow, not even today, I would rather support Atiku than Nyesom Wike.

“There’s nobody contesting for the presidency from the north that I do not have a relationship with…that I don’t support.

“And there’s no one of them who has not come to me, Wike, and said, ‘with you, I think I’ll have my way…but if you ask some of my friends, the problem I have with friendship is that if we agree on something, let’s keep to it.

“It is a collaboration; it is not something difficult. Once it is about being altruistic and nothing personal. You have never seen me going against President Bola Tinubu personally, you have never heard of me going against Nyesom Wike personally.

“We disagreed on principle, the way, and the direction things are going. I had no problem personally with Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, but we disagreed, and I left PDP for APC.

“It is not about my friendship with you, and I am saying this with all sense of responsibility. If Atiku Abubakar comes in here and Wike requests my phone, which is personal to me, I will personally give it to Wike as a personal friend.”