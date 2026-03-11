2027 Presidency: ‘Stop Wasting Your Resources’, Igbokwe Tells Opposition

Ahead of the 2027 general election, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress APC), Joe Igbokwe, has urged the opposition figures seeking presidential ambition to stop wasting their time and resources.

The former media aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State made this remark on his official X page on Tuesday, March 11.

According to the elder statesman, President Bola Tinubu has already won the 2027 election, stating that contesting the election against President Tinubu would be “An exercise in futility”.

“I will advise the PDP, ADC, Labour Party (LP) and others not to waste their precious gift of time, hard-earned money, strength, energy and power to dream about the 2027 Presidential Elections.

“It will be an exercise in futility. PBAT has taken it. Look deep, think deep”, the APC chieftain wrote.