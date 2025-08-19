As the battle for the 2027 presidential election draws closer, the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders have disagreed over whether to field former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Anambra State governor Peter Obi, or Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde as its presidential candidate.

New Telegraph reports that the fresh internal divisions are amid the political tension and unresolved leadership crisis in the opposition PDP.

According to multiple sources who spoke with Daily Trust, some leaders allegedly aligned with Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike are pushing for Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election.

While another bloc is rooting for Jonathan, arguing that he is the only figure within the party capable of giving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a serious challenge. A third group has also thrown Makinde’s name into the mix.

Amid the rift, the party inaugurated a 110-member organising committee on Monday, ahead of its 2025 elective national convention scheduled to hold in October 2025.

The National Executive Committee had earlier fixed the convention for November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State, a meeting widely expected to shape the opposition party’s future and determine its flagbearer for the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement issued on Monday, PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba said the committee would oversee preparations and ensure a smooth exercise.

The committee is chaired by Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, with Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke as Deputy Chairman, former minister Kabir Turaki (SAN) as Deputy Chairman 2, and Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah as secretary. Senator Adolphus Wabara, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, will serve as the BOT representative.

However, party insiders disclosed that the composition of the committee reflects efforts to balance interests amid intensifying debates over Jonathan, Obi and other aspirants.

Speculation has been rife in recent months that key PDP stakeholders are making moves to woo Jonathan and Obi back to the party ahead of 2027, which was outrightly denied by Ologunagba, stressing that the party already has sitting governors and other influential figures capable of leading the country.

Despite the denials, the attraction behind Jonathan and Obi lies in a strategic calculation: both men are widely seen as potential one-term presidents who could hand over power to the North in 2031.

Jonathan, who lost to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 after about six years in office, is constitutionally limited to a single four-year term if he returns, which is still debatable by many.

Similarly, Obi, who contested the 2023 election on the Labour Party ticket, has repeatedly pledged to serve only one term if elected, saying four years would be enough to turn the country around.