2027 Presidency: Ohanaeze Dismisses Report Of Igbos Not Contesting

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata, on Wednesday dismissed reports suggesting that no Igbos would contest the 2027 presidential election.

Dismissing the publication as fake and not from the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Mbata stressed that Ohanaeze had no authority to dictate who should or should not contest elections in Nigeria.

“Any Igbo person who belongs to a political party and wants to contest any elections whatsoever in 2027 is free to do so.

“Any publications to the contrary are fake news, did not originate from Ohanaeze Ndigbo and should be discounted.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is a socio-cultural organisation of Ndigbo and not a political party, and is not in a position to say, dictate, or even advise on who should and shouldn’t contest elections in Nigeria in 2027 or at any time for that matter.

“Ndigbo are advised to continue their lawful political activities in the various political parties of their choice and membership,” Mbata added.