2027 Presidency: Obi, Jonathan, Meet In Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, on Thursday met with former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja.

Taking to his verified X handle, the former Governor of Anambra State wrote, “Today (Thursday) in Abuja, I met with my very dear elder brother, statesman, and leader, former President Goodluck Jonathan @GEJonathan.

“We had a fruitful closed-door meeting and discussed the state of our dear nation.”

The Labour Party National Leader, who was Anambra governor between 2006 and 2014, served as a member of President Jonathan’s economic team.

The two leaders are linked to the 2027 presidential election, and are reportedly being wooed to join the race on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, there has been no confirmation of the report.

PDP, which has zoned its ticket to the South, reportedly reached out to Obi and Jonathan to fly its ticket.

Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed and Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, confirmed there are attempts to woo the two leaders.

Obi is still in the Labour Party, while Jonathan has not identified with the PDP since he lost reelection in 2015, according to earlier reports, supporters o Jonathan, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

With the APC hierarchy already backing Tinubu for re-election, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zoning its presidential ticket to the South, the 2027 contest is shaping into an all-Southern affair.

Obi, who has remained one of the fiercest critics of the Tinubu administration, is also linked with the coalition platform, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition, which parades several prominent figures, including former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, former Senate President, David Mark, former Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola and former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Asked repeatedly whether he would rejoin the PDP or align with the ADC, Obi maintained that he was committed to “any move that will save the country from the APC.”