2027 Presidency: North’ll Unveil Candidate Soon –Tinubu’s Ex-Aide

President Bola Tinubu’s former Special Adviser on Political Matters, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has said that the North will soon decide who to support in the 2027 presidential election. In a video circulating online, he warned against rigging the 2027 general election, saying it might be the end of Nigeria.

Baba-Ahmed, who insisted that no politician can win the presidency in 2027 without the support of the North, decried the situation in the ountry, urged northerners to “be wary of treacherous and selfish politicians.

We must do away with anything that would divide us.” The elder statesman, who said the current situation is similar to what was happening before Muhammadu Buhari became President in 2015, warned that “rigging the 2027 election might be the end of the country!”

He added: “By God’s grace, in the next six months, the North will come out and tell their next direction. “It’s left for the remaining Nigerians to either follow us, or we go alone. We know no body will become President without the North.”

He added: “Conducting a bad election in 2027 may lead to the end of Nigeria, I swear to God.” Baba-Ahmed said whoever intends to seek the votes of the North in 2027 must come out with a clear-cut blueprint on how to salvage the region. He said: “There is no politician that would come and dictate to us the direction to follow.

Who are you? Nobody would accept that. “You have to tell us what you intend to do for us and practical ways to carry it out.

“Our eyes are wide open; Buhari spent eight years, and now we have another government, and everything is screaming. “So does it mean we don’t have privileges other than to be crying all the time? We are also citizens of this country.

