2027 Presidency: North Central Youths Endorse Olawepo-Hashim

A coalition of youth groups from across the North Central geopolitical zone has declared businessman, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, as their preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The coalition under the aegis of Youth for the Actualization of North Central President (YANCP), made the declaration at a press conference in Abuja at the weekend.

The group, which comprises young people advocating for regional justice and national inclusion, said its endorsement of OlawepoHashim is not just a political statement but a historic call for fairness.

National Coordinator of the YANCP, Comrade Ibrahim Musa, who spoke on behalf of the group, said: “The North Central has bled, sacrificed, and stood firm at every critical juncture in Nigeria’s history. Yet, we have remained sidelined when it comes to the ultimate leadership position. This injustice must end, and in Dr. Olawepo-Hashim, we have found the statesman to lead that charge.”

He noted that Dr. Olawepo-Hashim has long positioned himself as a bridge between regions, generations, and ideologies, adding that he is widely respected as a founding figure of Nigeria’s democracy movement; a former presidential candidate and one-time deputy national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Olawepo-Hashim’s background as both a political activist and a successful businessman, Musa further said, shows that he has the experience and vision needed to rebuild Nigeria. National Secretary of the group, Fatima Tanko, who also spoke at the event, said: “We are tired of recycled politicians. Dr. OlawepoHashim brings intellectual depth, economic foresight, and moral clarity.

He is not just from the North Central, he is for all Nigerians.” Often referred to as Nigeria’s “Middle Belt,” the North Central region is known for its ethnic diversity and geopolitical significance. It has produced Senate presidents, military chiefs, and strategic national influencers, but has never produced an elected president.

Analysts say that with agitation for power rotation and balanced representation on the rise, the North Central may have a credible chance in 2027, especially if backed by a youthful, digital savvy coalition. With Nigeria still reeling from economic instability, regional discontent, and a restless youth population, the political temperature is already rising ahead of 2027.

Analysts say YANCP’s early move could set the tone for broader alliances and spark debate on who truly represents the future of Nigeria. For now, the message from the North Central is loud and clear, the region is no longer content with playing kingmaker, who contributes votes to the highest office, it wants to be king.

