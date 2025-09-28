2027 Presidency: Jonathan Will Seek Second Term Under PDP – Jerry Gana

Amid growing speculation over his political future, former Minister of Information and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart, Professor Jerry Gana, has disclosed that former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan will contest the 2027 presidential election on the platform of the PDP.

Gana made the disclosure during an interaction with journalists at the PDP state congress held in Minna, Niger State.

He expressed confidence that the party is poised to bounce back and reclaim power in 2027.

“In 2015, former President Jonathan made it clear that his ambition was not worth the blood of Nigerians. Since his departure, the nation has witnessed various leadership styles, and the contrast has become increasingly evident,” Gana stated.

He added that Nigerians are now calling for Jonathan’s return, reflecting a growing desire for renewed leadership.

Confirming Jonathan’s intentions, he said, “I can assure you that Goodluck Ebele Jonathan will be contesting the presidential election in 2027 as a PDP candidate, and we are confident that Nigerians will support his return to the presidency.”

Gana also emphasized the democratic ethos of the PDP, reaffirming its commitment to reflecting the will of the people in choosing their leaders.

He dismissed rumours of internal crisis within the party, explaining that all disputes had been effectively resolved during a recent consultative conference of the party’s founding members.

The congress marked the end of Barrister Tanko Beji’s tenure as PDP chairman in Niger State and was attended by key stakeholders, including former Governor Babangida Aliyu, former Senator Zainab Abdulkadir Kure, and other party caucus members.

Chairman of the electoral committee and returning officer, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), declared Aliyu Mohammed Haladu as the newly elected state chairman. He noted that the PDP is determined to resolve its internal challenges and emerge stronger ahead of the 2027 polls.

“Democracy is about the will of the people, and they must be allowed to freely choose their leaders. The PDP has a great chance in 2027 because Nigerians still remember the good governance we offered. When we were in power, the welfare and security of the people were our top priority,” Turaki stated.

In his acceptance speech, Haladu pledged to work tirelessly to rebuild the party and ensure electoral victory in 2027. He appealed to aggrieved members to put aside their differences and join hands to strengthen the PDP at both state and national levels.

Other newly elected executive members include Khadi Kuta (Secretary), Mohammed Mohammed (Publicity Secretary), Hussain Mohammed Shamsudeen (Legal Adviser), Abdullahi Ibrahim (Treasurer), Jamilu Sa’idu (Financial Secretary), Solomi Abel–Ndakotsu (Women Leader), Abdullahi Tauhid (Vice Chairman, Zone A), Yakubu Idris (Vice Chairman, Zone B), and Anas Garba Imam (Vice Chairman, Zone C).