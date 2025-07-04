2027 Presidency: If Given The Chance, I’ll Do One Term – Amaechi

A former governor of Rivers State and former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, on Thursday, said he will be a one-term president if given the chance to lead the country in 2027.

Amaechi made the disclosure while fielding questions on Channels Television’ emphasising that Nigeria practises an unwritten power-sharing deal between the North and South, rotating the presidency among the two major blocs.

When asked if he would do a single term if he were to be the candidate of the newly floated African Democratic Congress (ADC) in 2027, he said, “Of course. I told you. You know that I speak my mind.”

But when asked about the ADC’s position on zoning, and if it would consider a southerner to do a single four-year term in 2027, Amaechi said, “Of course, of course.”

The former minister recalled how he fought for the return of power to the North in 2015, saying he believes in power sharing between the two major regions of the country.

Amaechi said, “If I won’t do more than four years, I would say that. If I were to do more than four years, I would say I would do more than four.

“For now, the way Nigeria is, you must keep to that agreement—unwritten agreement—that says South eight years, North eight years.

“I led the fight against the PDP government. Why? Because there was an agreement that the government at that time would spend four years. But after four years, the government reneged on it, and I said no, that would be unfair.

“So, the best thing to do is what? It is to support a northern candidate to continue the balance of power.

“Just like I will be among those saying to the North that the South must be allowed to complete its tenure. If the South is not allowed to complete its tenure, then I have made a mistake in supporting it.”