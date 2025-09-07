The immediate past National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje has broken his silence on the purported rumours making rounds that he planned to dump the ruling party and join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the rumour is coming barely three months after he resigned as the National Chairman of APC on health grounds.

Reacting to the purported report in a statement issued by his media aide, Ganduje, a two-term Governor of Kano State, described the news as misleading and untrue.

He, however, affirmed his commitment to the APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Ganduje stressed that his political ambitions remain tied to the APC, irrespective of untrue narratives.

“The story making the rounds about Dr. Ganduje defecting to ADC is completely false and should be disregarded.”

“He remains loyal to the APC and to President Tinubu,” the statement partly reads.

The dismissal comes amid ongoing political realignments as the 2027 general elections become imminent.