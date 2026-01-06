2027 Presidency: Atiku Alleges APC Plot To Destabilise ADC

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has accused the Presidency and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to destabilise the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Atiku, in a statement issued by his media aide, Paul Ibe, alleged that the APC was interfering in the internal affairs of the ADC, particularly regarding the party’s process for selecting its presidential candidate.

He said there had been calls for him not to contest the ADC presidential primary, warning that any attempt—overt or covert—to stop him from contesting “is a gift to authoritarian ambition and a betrayal of the Nigerian people.”

Atiku maintained that the ADC remains committed to internal democracy, stressing that all qualified aspirants would be allowed to participate freely when the time comes.

“When the time comes, all qualified aspirants will present themselves freely. No one is stepping down,” he said.

“If anyone should step aside, it is President Bola Tinubu—whose leadership has become a national liability.”

The former vice president noted that the ADC had consistently affirmed its commitment to an open, transparent, and competitive process in choosing its flagbearer.

“APC proxies and external meddlers have no standing to intimidate, blackmail, or sabotage this democratic resolve,” he stated.

Atiku also recalled recent comments allegedly made by a serving minister and some presidential aides, whom he accused of boasting about plans to undermine the ADC following the declaration by former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi to the party in Enugu.

He said despite such alleged attempts, the ADC remained focused on building strong ward, local government, and state structures across the country.

“Disruptors and infiltrators must allow the party to do this essential work without interference,” he said.

According to him, the ADC remains open to all genuine opposition figures, describing the party as inclusive and committed to a national rescue mission aimed at ending what he called the misfortune imposed by the Tinubu-led APC.

“No amount of intimidation, intrigue, or sabotage will derail this rescue mission. Nigeria will not surrender its democracy without a fight,” he added.