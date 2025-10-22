2027 Presidency: APC Declares Support For Tinubu, Tasks Residents On Large Voter Turnout

Stakeholders of the Lagos State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have unanimously expressed support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election, urging him to seek a run for a second term in 2027.

The decision was reached yesterday in Lagos by thousands of the party’s chieftains and members during the APC Stakeholders Forum 2025 held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island.

The meeting was attended by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his predecessors, Mr Babatunde Fashola and Mr Akinwunmi Ambode; Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; his wife, Oluremi; Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; members of the APC National Working Committee and State Working Committee; serving and former federal and state lawmakers; appointees; council chairmen; and traditional, religious, political, women, youth and student leaders.

The motion endorsing President Tinubu to run for another term in 2027 was moved by the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, and seconded by Obasa, saying the President has done a lot in the last two years to run for presidency in the next general elections.

In his remarks, Sanwo-Olu said President Tinubu deserves to be supported for another term because he has fulfilled many of his campaign promises to Nigerians.

He said: “Our president, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was once the 12th Governor of Lagos State.

We have listened to all of our stakeholders here today. “And all of the representatives of the stakeholders in the Lagos APC have come to the conclusion that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should return as our president in 2027.

“I believe that this message will get to Aso Rock, it will get to the Villa and will get to all the nooks and crannies of this great country.”

While moving the motion, Oba Shotobi said: “We endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to go for the second time. So I move.”

Seconding the motion, Obasa said: “In view of the submissions made by all the stakeholders and the motion just being moved by our Royal Majesty of Ikorodu, I do hereby second the motion of my colleagues from Lagos State and of our assembly and the people of Lagos State.I so second.”

Speaking on why President Tinubu should be considered for another term, Dr Hamzat said: “As we look toward the future, we must recognise the importance of continuity.

“The leadership at the federal level, under the visionary guidance of His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has continued to demonstrate courage, vision, and commitment to national transformation.

“The reforms being experienced under the leadership of our revered leader, Asiwaju Tinubu, are being driven by renewed hope, productive governance, and economic recovery.