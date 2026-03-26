2027 Presidency: ADC Is Yet To Decide On Zoning – Spokesperson

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), on Wednesday, announced that the party has yet to decide on the zoning of its presidential ticket, noting that it will make the decision at the “Right time.”

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the party’s spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi also refuted the claim that the party is a “Vehicle” for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to achieve his presidential ambition.

Abdullahi explained that the party remained open to all and does not have a preferential candidate for the 2027 polls.

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“We will not be blackmailed into a premature decision. Zoning is on the table, and we are having strategic conversations, but. Still, I am not a position to reveal those details yet.

When asked directly if the ADC is merely a vehicle for Atiku, the former minister said, “No. Whoever says that doesn’t know what is happening in the ADC.”

“Definitely not. People will believe what they want, but I am telling you this has absolutely nothing to do with Atiku Abubakar any more than it has to do with Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, or anyone else who might want to contest on our platform.

“We believe that Nigeria is facing an unprecedented existential challenge. All opposition forces must come together.

“Splintering opposition ranks only helps to entrench the status quo. For those who share our conviction that we have a duty to protect democracy, you are welcome to join our ranks.”