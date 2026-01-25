2027: Prepare For Collision, Ajimobi Tells Makinde

Former First Lady of Oyo State, and ambassadordesignate, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, has declared that the 2027 general elections in Oyo State will be fiercely contested, warning Governor Seyi Makinde and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to brace up for a “head-on war.”

Ajimobi made the statement on Saturday while addressing party supporters, where she expressed strong confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would reclaim Oyo State from the PDP in the next election cycle.

According to her, the APC is fully prepared politically, spiritually, and strategically to challenge the dominance of the PDP in the state. “In Oyo State, we are going to war in 2027. It’s going to be war; head-on war.

PDP must go,” she said. She dismissed any form of intimidation from the ruling party, insisting that the APC would not be deterred by threats or political pressure ahead of the polls.

“Whatever they want to do, whatever they want to try, whatever threats, all powers belong to God. We are going to beg God and we are going to fight them,” Ajimobi declared.

The former First Lady further pointed to what she described as the APC’s advantage at the national level, stressing that the party enjoys significant backing from the federal government.

“Whatever they have in the state, we have at the federal level. They have money in the state, we have money at the federal level, and we have all the support we need,” she stated.

Her comments have since sparked reactions across political circles in Oyo State, with observers interpreting the remarks as a sign of intensifying political rivalry as the 2027 governorship race approaches.