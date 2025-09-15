2027: Power’ll Return To North After Tinubu’s 2nd-Term – Bago

The Governor of Niger State, Umar Bago, on Sunday declared that power will return to the northern region after President Bola Tinubu completes his second term in office.

Speaking during an interview on TVC’s Politics, Governor Bago said the persons demanding a northern presidency after two years of Tinubu’s tenure are jumping the gun, urging the presidential hopefuls of northern extraction to wait until 2031.

According to him, there was no going back on the plan, and he restated that the Tinubu campaign headquarters would be in Minna, the Niger state capital.

The governor also opined that the rotational presidency gentleman’s agreement has maintained Nigeria’s fragile political balance, while pledging to mobilise youths and voters across the north for Tinubu.

Governor Bago assured President Tinubu of complete loyalty and support in Niger, adding that there are no dissenting voices in the state.

“For crying out loud, this man has just spent two years in office, and you want it to come back to the north. How?

“When he (Tinubu) finishes his eight years, power will come to the north and northerners who want to contest can then contest.

“I have made myself the DG of Tinubu’s campaign for 2027, and no going back on that. Our headquarters will be in Minna.

“The president has the prerogative to appoint somebody, but Niger state is ready to lead from the north. These people you are talking about don’t control the youths. We control the youths, and the youths are with Asiwaju.

“Don’t worry about what people say. As far as we are concerned in Niger state, Asiwaju 2027 is constant.

“In Niger state, there is no dissenting voice. Nigeria coexists peacefully because we have agreed to a rotation; the north will do eight years, the south will do eight years,” he said.