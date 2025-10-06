2027: Power Minister, Adelabu Joins Oyo Gov’ship Race 

The Minister of Power, Adelabu Adelabu, has declared his intention to run for the 2027 gubernatorial election in Oyo State.

Adelabu, who ran the 2023 governorship election on the platform of the Accord Party (AP), declared his intention to run on the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

The Minister shrugged off criticism questioning his appointment to the Federal Executive Council (FEC), reaffirming his allegiance to the APC.

He, however, stressed that his commitment has never wavered despite some political setbacks.

He called on party members to work for the unity and advancement of the party and also to avoid any divisive rhetoric that might affect the party going into the 2027 elections.