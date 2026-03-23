2027: Portable Rallies Support For Tinubu Re-Election Bid

Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has rallied support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

In a viral video shared on his social media page, Portable implored Nigerians to throw their weights behind President Tinubu, saying his second term will guarantee peace in Nigeria.

This is as he warned Nigerians that if Tinubu is not re-elected, the country is at risk of unrest as the incumbent President already has the technical-know-how to tackle insurgency and insecurity.

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He said, “Nigeria, my country, we need peace, we want peace. If you do not want war in Nigeria, vote for Tinubu.

“I do not want a problem. If you do not want a US-Iran type of war, follow Tinubu. I am telling you the world is wicked.”

The musician also referenced ethnic solidarity, stating it’s “Yoruba’s turn” for a second term and cautioned against Yoruba individuals not voting for Tinubu.

“It is Yoruba’s turn for the second term, oh. Woe betide a Yoruba indigene that doesn’t vote for Tinubu,” he said.