Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has once again stirred public debate with his political stance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a viral video shared on his Instagram page on Thursday, Portable announced that he would support any political party or candidate willing to pay him, regardless of their political affiliation.

The Zazuu crooner explained that his decision was driven by survival, insisting that he cannot campaign for free while struggling with hunger.

He wrote, “I can’t be campaigning around and be hungry,” Portable said. “My fans, hope your voter’s card are ready? We will be voting for any candidate that gives us money. Election is starting soon.

“I’m voting for anyone that gives me money, that can help my life. I’m the owner of my life and my voter’s card. Bring the money and let me help my people, the people are hungry.”

He further emphasized that the first political party or candidate to “Bring the money” will secure his endorsement.

“If it is APC that first brings the money, they will own me. If PDP comes first, I will also collect. Even if it is Peter Obi, I will ask you to vote for him.

“Vote for anyone who gives you money. Vote for your helper,” Portable declared.

The singer’s comments have sparked mixed reactions online, with some criticizing his stance as an endorsement of vote-buying, while others see it as a candid reflection of the economic struggles faced by ordinary Nigerians.

As the 2027 elections approach, Portable’s statement highlights the intersection of celebrity influence, politics, and public survival concerns, sparking debates about the role of entertainers in shaping political narratives in Nigeria.