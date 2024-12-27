2027 Polls: You’re An Impostor, Political Refugee, APC Tells Kwankwaso

Share

The Kano chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as laughable the claim by embattled former Kano State Governor and leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, that he would significantly reduce the party’s votes in Kano State during the 2027 election.

The Chairman of the state chapter, Prince Abdullahi Abass, in a statement yesterday called on Kwankwaso to stop daydreaming and channel his energies towards reclaiming his membership in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

APC described Kwankwaso as a political refugee who has chosen to cling to the state Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf like a leech in a futile attempt to regain relevance in the scheme of things in the country.

APC further warned Kwankwaso and his ilk that it would not allow a repeat of the vote manipulation and allocation that created the impression that the NNPP is well rooted in Kano state in the 2027 general election.

“Our teeming supporters in the APC have no cause to worry about Kwankwaso who has been booted out of NNPP due to his cluelessness and self-centeredness.

We expect Kwankwaso to keep wondering why he has become a wanderer in the political terrain,” APC noted. “He ran away from APC because he couldn’t fit into our progressive ideals. His over-bloated ego and domineering posture forced him to abandon the PDP and he has now become a political refugee because the NNPP refused to accommodate him.”

Abass thereby assured that the APC is already waiting in the wings to not only reclaim Kano state but save the people of the state from the undue influence of Kwankwaso from his Miller Road castle.

Recall that Kwankwaso made the declaration while receiving some unidentified people he claimed are former councillors and senior special advisers, who served under the Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje-led administration during a meeting at his residence in Kano, with stakeholders from Tsanyawa Local Government Area.

He credited the hard work of his team during the 2023 elections, which sidelined the PDP to struggle to secure only 15,000 votes in Kano. He noted that his party, NNPP achieved this remarkable feat despite being a new political platform coupled with the late start of its campaign.

“Now, it’s our turn to diminish APC’s influence. We will work tirelessly to ensure their votes are reduced to less than 15,000 in Kano come 2027,” Kwankwaso added.

