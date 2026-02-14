2027 Polls: We’ll Consult Over Ramadan Overlap – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promised to address the concerns over its recently released timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election, regarding the dates during Ramadan fasting.

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and a former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, had in different statements issued on X, expressed concern that the dates fixed for the 2027 general elections fall within the sacred season of fasting, reflection, and spiritual devotion for Nigerian Muslims.

INEC had announced February 20, 2027, for presidential and National Assembly elections, while the governorship and state assembly polls will be held on March 6 that same year.

Atiku, in his tweet, said Ramadan fasting will begin on February 7 and end on March 8, 2027.

They added that scheduling such a critical national exercise during Ramadan may present challenges for a large segment of the population, as “many Muslims tend to reduce engagement in demanding worldly activities during this period in order to focus on religious obligations.”

INEC National Commissioner Mohammed Haruna who also doubles as Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, in a statement however explained that the timetable was developed in strict compliance with the timelines contained in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, and the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections, 2022.

Haruna further stated that the INEC’s Regulations and Guidelines for the conduct of elections had, since 2019, fixed the dates elections are to be held in Nigeria.

According to him, paragraph 2 of INEC’s regulation states that “Election to the office of president and vice president, as well as National Assembly, shall hold on the third Saturday of February of any general election year, while election to the office of governor and deputy governor and the state Houses of Assembly shall hold two (2) weeks thereafter.”

The National Commissioner explained that it was in faithful observance of these extant legal and regulatory provisions that INEC fixed Saturday, February 20, 2027, for the presidential and National Assembly elections and Saturday, March 6, 2027, for the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.

“Notwithstanding the foregoing, the commission has taken due notice of concerns expressed by stakeholders regarding the coincidence of the scheduled dates with certain nationally recognised holidays and observances.

“The commission wishes to assure the public that it remains sensitive to all legitimate concerns that may impact electoral participation and the overall conduct of elections,” Haruna assured.

He disclosed that INEC “is currently undertaking consultations and may, where necessary, seek appropriate legislative intervention to address the concerns raised, while ensuring that any adjustment remains consistent with constitutional and statutory requirements.”