2027 Polls: Towards A United Ogun West

“Every Renaissance comes to the world with a cry, the cry of the human spirit to be free,” says a quote.

This sums up the feelings of people of Ogun West Senatorial District, which is one of the three senatorial districts in Ogun State, as the 2027 elections get nearer.

Ogun West is predominantly inhabited by the Yewa and Awori people, who are part of the larger Yoruba ethnic group. The district comprises several local government areas, including Yewa South, Yewa North, Imeko Afon, and Ipokia.

Ogun State is divided into three senatorial districts: Ogun East, Ogun Central, and Ogun West. Each district is composed of several Local Government Areas (LGAs). The 2006 census figures show Ogun State with a population of 3,751,140. While the 2006 census data provides a benchmark, it’s important to note that these figures are likely outdated due to subsequent population growth and migration patterns. But, the state has an estimated population of more than 6.4 million people with Ogun West having a large percentage.

However, despite Ogun West having the highest number of Nigerian border areas with the Republic of Benin and drawing more funds into the Federal Government’s coffers, it is the least developed district among the three senatorial districts in the state since the nation’s independence.

Politicians from the district have been sidelined by the power-that-be despite their contributions to Nigeria’s independence, national and state politics.

But with 2027 elections around the corner, the above quote encapsulates the idea that the renaissance, a period of significant cultural and intellectual rebirth, driven by a desire for liberation and a rediscovery of human potential, is finally here again for the people of Ogun West and no amount of divide and rule and sponsorship by agents of divisions will assail the determination of the people to match on a common ground during the election come 2027.

The outlook of the district is changing in the last two years and it is experiencing significant development, particularly in infrastructure and economic empowerment, driven by Senator Solomon Adeola Yayi’s initiatives. These include road construction, improved security, agricultural support, and empowerment programmes for the youth and women.

Senator Adeola has spearheaded the construction of many roads like the Oju-Iroko Road in Idi-Iroko, the Agosasa Road in Ipokia Local Government, and roads in Yewa South and North, improving connectivity and access to markets.

His Light Up Ogun West initiative is aimed at improving electricity access and enhances economic and social activities across the senatorial district. Efforts are underway to renovate roads like the one leading to Ajuroku, improving infrastructure in border areas.

His infrastructure projects are creating jobs during and after construction, stimulating local economies. Farmers are receiving resources and training to boost agricultural productivity and access to markets.

Youth and women empowerment programmes are in place to empower youth and women economically. Initiatives have been implemented to enhance security in Ogun West communities. Interventions in education and healthcare are strengthening social services in the region.

These developments which are also extended to other districts in the state are part of Yayi’s broader vision to build a more connected, prosperous, and thriving Ogun State. Senator Adeola’s approach emphasises practical and impactful governance, focusing on delivering tangible results to his constituents.

It is not surprising that a prominent bipartisan political group, the Ogun West for Governor Political Action Group (OW-GPAG), has passionately appealed to Senator Adeola to heed the growing calls from constituents and declare his intention to contest the 2027 Ogun State governorship election.

In a statement by its Coordinator, Jide Amusan, the group praised Senator Adeola’s “sterling performance” over the past two years, stating that he has earned the overwhelming trust and support of the people of Ogun West Senatorial District.

“The people of Ogun West Senatorial District are immensely appreciative of Senator Adeola Yayi’s developmental strides in the zone in the past two years. The only way we can express our gratitude is by continuing to rally behind him and urging him to contest the 2027 governorship election in Ogun State,” the statement read.

It is, however, a welcome development that the House of Representatives member, representing Yewa North/Imeko-Afon federal constituency, Hon. Gboyega Nasir Isiaka (GNI), has dismissed insinuation in some quarters that there was political hostility between him and the Senator Yayi over the 2027 governorship bid in Ogun State.

Isiaka refuted the claim on Sunday at a media parley with selected journalists to give account of his stewardship in the last two years as a federal lawmaker at the green chamber.

Both Senator Adeola and Isiaka are from the same senatorial district of Ogun West. But, it has been alleged that their followers have been pitching the two lawmakers against each other on social media.

But at the briefing, GNI insisted that he maintains a cordial relationship with Senator Adeola and respect him as a ranking member of the National Assembly as Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation.

GNI stated: “There is no issue between us. Senator Adeola is a ranking member of the National Assembly. I’m a first-timer in the National Assembly. The rule, the principle, and the practice of the National Assembly even demand that you give some subtle kind of regard to ranking members. He is also chairman of appropriation in the National Assembly. That is a big deal. I do not have any issues with him.”

We, at Ogun West Connectives, hope that Isiaka’s words have finally put to rest any moves to once again divide the Ogun West people for the gain of the other districts and their politicians. This is not a case of once beaten twice shy. We, in Ogun West, have been beaten many times and never again shall we accept divide and rule.

Members of Ogun West Connectives are proud of Senator Adeola’s achievements and influence, which Isiaka also alluded to. And hope that the best candidate from the district will finally be supported as governorship candidate come 2027.

*Onibiyo, the coordinator of Ogun West Connectives, writes from Ijofin, Ipokia Local Government Area, Ogun State.