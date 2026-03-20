2027 Polls: Professional Excellence Non-Negotiable – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said professionalism will be its guiding principle in the conduct of elections in the country.

The INEC Chairman, Prof Joash Amupitan, in a special Eid-el-Fitr message, urged staff of the commission to ensure that discipline is reflected in a zero-tolerance approach to misconduct.

Prof. Amupitan, in the statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser, Adedayo Oketola, said the forthcoming Ekiti and Osun governorship elections will serve as the litmus test for the reforms he initiated to modernise the commission’s operations and restore institutional memory.

“The commission is currently operating under the framework of the recently enacted Electoral Act 2026, which mandates stricter adherence to technological innovations like the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV),” the INEC Chairman said in the statement.

He explained that the aim is to end voter apathy and rebuild public trust in the commission.

Prof. Amupitan reaffirmed his commitment to staff welfare, referencing the recent Iftar organised at the commission “as a testament to his staff-first policy.”

The INEC Chairman said the commission is prioritising internal discipline alongside enhanced working conditions, “recognising that a motivated workforce is the best defence against external political pressure.”

He commended the Muslim faithful for the successful completion of Ramadan fast, stating that the coincidence of this year’s Ramadan and Lenten period reinforced a shared responsibility toward the Nigerian Project.

“Seeing both faiths within the commission engaged in simultaneous fasting and intercession reinforces my belief in our shared humanity.

“The lessons of Ramadan – patience, integrity, and empathy – are the very virtues we require as we approach the critical milestones of 2026,” Prof. Amupitan stated.