Amid the controversy trailing the amendment of the 2022 Electoral Act, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned the Senate that continued ambiguity could erode public confidence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The NLC, in a statement issued on Sunday by its President, Joe Ajaero, said contradictory narratives emanating from the Senate were fuelling nationwide anxiety and undermining trust in the legislative process.

The Labour union also expressed deep concern over conflicting reports surrounding lawmakers’ position on the electronic transmission of election results, insisting that the lack of clarity poses a serious threat to electoral transparency and democratic stability.

The Congress noted that available public records indicate that a proposed amendment compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit results electronically in real time was not adopted, with lawmakers reportedly retaining INEC’s discretionary powers.

“NLC expresses deep concern over the confusion and contradictory narratives emerging from the Senate regarding the amendment to the 2022 Electoral Act, particularly on electronic transmission of results.

“This lack of clarity undermines public trust and is deeply troubling for our democracy. The Nigerian people deserve a transparent electoral process where their votes are not only counted but seen to be counted.

“We urge the Senate to provide an immediate, official, and unambiguous account of its proceedings and final decisions,” the statement reads.

According to the NLC, explanations offered afterwards by some legislators only deepened public confusion.

“Public records suggest the proposed amendment to mandate INEC to transmit results electronically in real-time was not adopted, with the existing discretionary provision retained. This has generated nationwide apprehension, and subsequent explanations have only added to the confusion.”

The labour union warned that such legislative uncertainty, coming in the aftermath of the 2023 general elections, risks entrenching doubt within Nigeria’s electoral framework.

“At a critical juncture following the 2023 elections, such legislative ambiguity risks institutionalising doubt at the heart of our electoral integrity and echoes past controversies that have caused national distress.”

The NLC called on the Senate to urgently issue a definitive clarification on the provisions passed, including the exact wording and legislative intent.

“Therefore, the NLC demands immediate clarity and transparency. The Senate must issue a definitive statement on the exact provisions passed, clarifying the final wording and rationale.”

It further urged the leadership of the National Assembly to ensure that the harmonisation process between the chambers produces a final law free of loopholes or vague interpretations.

“The National Assembly leadership must also ensure the harmonisation process produces a final bill with crystal-clear provisions; any ambiguity in the transmission and collation of results is a disservice to our democracy.”

The Congress stressed that restoring public confidence requires openness and legislative integrity.

“We call on the Senate to restore legislative credibility by ensuring its processes are transparent and its outcomes clear. The amended Act must provide an unambiguous mandate for INEC to electronically transmit and collate results from polling units in real-time. The path to the 2027 elections must be built on certainty, not confusion. Nigerian workers and citizens are watching closely.”

Reaffirming its resolve, the NLC said it would continue to mobilise its networks to defend electoral integrity.

“The NLC is working within its networks to advocate for clarity and integrity. We will not stand by while the trust of Nigerians is betrayed again and the clarity of our electoral laws is compromised. Our nation must choose the path of clarity and integrity. We need to avoid the same confusion that trailed the new Tax Acts. The time for honest, people-focused legislation is now.

“A people united can never be defeated! Workers united can never be defeated!”