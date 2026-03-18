2027 Polls: LP Fixes May 23 To Elect Presidential Candidate

…Suspends Farouk, Doukubo, Ifoh, 23 others for secretariat invasion

The Labour Party (LP) has fixed May 23, 2026, for the election of its candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

Also, primaries for the election of governorship candidates, as well as National and state Houses of Assembly candidates, will hold on May 15.

These are some of the decisions reached at the end of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Tuesday.

Labour Party in a communique by Ken Asogwa, Senior Special Adviser (Media) to the interim National Chairman, said it will make its membership register to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on April 15, preparatory for the primaries.

“NEC also noted with satisfaction and ratified the actions of the national leadership of the party regarding the conduct of ward, local government, and state congresses scheduled for March 26, 28, and 31, 2026, respectively, as well as the National Convention slated for April 11, 2026,” the statement added.

The council, according to the statement, condemned the invasion of the party’s secretariat “by hoodlums allegedly sponsored by certain rogue elements.”

The party added that after the review of the report and recommendations of its Peace, Reconciliation and Disciplinary Committee, headed by the Secretary of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Comrade Salisu Mohammed, the NEC invoked its disciplinary powers and approved the suspension of some members of the party “for acts of indiscipline, anti-party activities, and complicity in the desecration of the party’s National Secretariat.”

Those suspended are the former National Secretary, Umar Faruk Ibrahim, former National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, former National Youth Leader, Kennedy Ahanotu and former Chairman of Rivers State, Hilda Doukubo and 22 others.

It also announced the ratification and approval of the ongoing expansion of the party’s membership register through a hybrid approach – digital and manual registration in rural communities.

“This initiative is aimed at modernising the party’s database, strengthening participatory democracy, and enhancing transparency and efficiency in party administration, in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026,” the party stated.

According to the communique, all existing vacancies within party structures would be filled by appointments “to ensure continuity in administration.”

A vote of confidence was passed on the interim National Working Committee (NWC), as well as the BoT of the party.

The NEC meeting was attended by representatives of INEC.