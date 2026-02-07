2027 Polls: Kwankwaso Supporters Push Obi–Kwankwaso Alliance

As the 2027 presidential election draws closer, supporters of the national of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, have called for a joint presidential ticket pairing Peter Obi and Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso’s supporters made this call on Friday in Kano State in a statement issued by Abba Sadauki Gwale, who spoke on behalf of several Kwankwaso-aligned support groups.

He said the initiative reflects growing calls among their members for a broad political alliance capable of addressing Nigeria’s worsening security and economic conditions.

According to Gwale, the proposed Obi–Kwankwaso ticket could be floated on any political platform, noting that public sentiment across the country suggests a readiness for political realignment.

“If the duo gets a chance in the upcoming election, Nigeria will be a better place. We are tired of insecurity, hunger and starvation,” he said.

Gwale explained that the proposed alliance is designed to merge Obi’s strong support base in the South with Kwankwaso’s wide grassroots following in the North, creating what he described as a formidable national coalition.

He added that the collaboration is driven by a shared resolve to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress and President Bola Tinubu, while offering Nigerians a credible alternative centred on reform and good governance.

Gwale said both political figures have consistently articulated policies focused on improving the welfare of ordinary citizens, noting that their message continues to resonate across regional and political divides.

“As 2027 approaches, all eyes are on the Obi–Kwankwaso alliance to see how it will translate this momentum into votes,” he said.

Addressing reports that Kwankwaso was negotiating a move to the APC, Gwale dismissed the claims, describing them as baseless and misleading. He insisted that Kwankwaso’s political decisions remain guided by the interests of his supporters nationwide.

He further maintained that despite recent political shifts in Kano State, Kwankwaso continues to enjoy significant grassroots support within the state and beyond.