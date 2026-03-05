2027 Polls: IGP Pledges Officers’ Neutrality, Professionalism

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Tunji Disu has assured that officers deployed for election duties will conduct their constitutional duty with the highest sense of neutrality and professionalism. This is as he further committed to the protection of the electoral process, officials, and democratic institutions before, during, and after the highly-anticipated exercise.

The 23rd indigenous IGP stated this yesterday after being formally sworn in by President Bola Tinubu during his maiden conference with strategic police managers in Abuja, where he reinforced his policing philosophy built on professionalism, rule of law, respect for human rights, zero-tolerance for misconduct, welfare among others. His words: “As we approach the 2027 General Elections, our responsibility to the nation becomes both heightened and non-negotiable.

“The credibility of the electoral process, the stability of our democracy, and the confidence of the Nigerian people will depend largely on the conduct of the Nigeria Police Force as the leading agency in election security management. “In the discharge of this duty, the Police must be firm in enforcing the law, impartial in its decisions, professional in its conduct, and strictly neutral in all electoral engagements.

“We will secure the electoral process before, during, and after the elections; protect democratic institutions, electoral officials, voters, and critical infrastructure; and ensure that every Nigerian can exercise their civic rights freely, peacefully, and without fear or intimidation.”

As part of measures to restore public confidence in the lead agency in internal security, the police chief tasked officers on the need to uphold the sanctity of the rule of law, human rights, and general conducts that inspire public trust in the institution.

Accordingly, Disu has pledged the strengthening of critical units of critical units of the Force such as the X-Squad, Provost section as well as the complaints unit. He continued: “Our authority derives not merely from statute, but from public trust. Once that trust is weakened, our effectiveness is diminished. Under my leadership, professionalism, accountability, and transparency shall not be slogans, they shall be standards. We must be clear-eyed about our realities.

“In an era of heightened public scrutiny and instant communication, every action of the Police reflects instantly on the entire Force and, indeed, on Nigeria itself. “Misconduct, abuse of power, corruption, extortion, unlawful arrest or detention, no matter how isolated, erodes confidence and dishonours the uniform. Let me be unambiguous: such conduct will not be tolerated. Senior officers must lead, by example, enforce discipline, and always uphold the highest ethical standards.”