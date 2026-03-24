2027 Polls: Dan Abia Endorses Sampson’s 2nd Term Bid

…Hails his legislative experience, capacity.

The current wave of political support for Senator Ekong Sampson’s return to the Senate in 2027 intensified with his endorsement by Sir Bassey Dan Abia, a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

Dan Abia, who declared his unalloyed support for Senator Ekong Sampson representing Akwa Ibom South senatorial district in the Senate, described him as an outstanding legislator whose experience is needed to continue impacting the lives of the constituents.

Speaking at his residence while hosting Senator Sampson yesterday, Sir Dan Abia also disclosed that the Akwa Ibom South senatorial district will gain more by having a ranking senator in the next senate.

According to him, ” Senator Sampson has done very well and deserves re-election. I am fully behind his return to the Senate, and our senatorial district will gain a lot from his position as a ranking senator in the next Senate”

Sir Dan Abia’s support adds to the growing endorsements for the Akwa Ibom South Senator from elders and stakeholders in his constituency.

Earlier, a former Minister of Lands and Urban development, Rt Hon. (Chief) Nduese Essien, a top industrialist and businessman, Elder Ben Udobia, immediate past Akwa ibom SSG, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem and other prominent citizens of the state have thrown thier weight behind the senator’s aspiration to return to the red chambers in 2027.

Senator Sampson, who has at various times served as council chairman, member of the State House of Assembly and Commissioner in Akwa ibom state have also received endorsements for his re-election from top law and policy makers, notable politicians, stalwarts, sociopolitical organisations, students and youth groups in the Senatorial District.