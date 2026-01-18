2027 Polls: Akpabio, Gov Eno Pledge Support For Tinubu

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has stated that the people of Akwa Ibom, across party lines, are united in their resolve to support President Bola Tinubu and his Renewed Hope agenda for the benefit of all Nigerians.

According to a statement released in Abuja on Sunday by Jackson Udom, Special Assistant to the President of the Senate on Media, Eno made the declaration on Friday during a New Year homage visit to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, at his home in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Governor Eno used the visit to reiterate the support of Akwa Ibom State for President Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking during the visit, Eno said he came to pay the traditional New Year homage to the Senate President and to commend him for his leadership in making Akwa Ibom proud at the national level.

“We pray for more wisdom upon you to continue supporting President Tinubu because your efforts are tied together. We also assure you that we are holding the ground at home for you. That is one assurance you need to know.

“Akwa Ibom is united for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Akwa Ibom is united for you, Chief Akpabio. In fact, four days ago, the youths of Akwa Ibom State held a massive rally to endorse the President, yourself, and my humble self.

“Akwa Ibom is united across party lines. While there may be minor disagreements, the overall outlook shows that the State is very united as far as 2027 is concerned,” he said.

Eno also commended Akpabio for his New Year gesture of ordering the withdrawal of all cases he had instituted against those who defamed or slandered him, describing it as a demonstration of strength of character.

“It gave me so much joy because that is leadership. Beyond what you did, it is a great encouragement to Pastors that our leaders can listen and be inspired by a message.

“Mahatma Gandhi once said that forgiveness is not for the weak but for the strong. It takes strength to rise above hurt and let go of the past. I commend you for that,” he added.

In response, the Senate President commended Governor Eno for his support for President Tinubu and emphasized that the success of the President is the success of Nigeria.

“We are behind you just as we support President Tinubu. His reform agenda may be challenging, but it is working. I want to thank you for uniting the whole State to support him. We are focused on assisting the President to succeed because if the President succeeds, Nigeria succeeds,” Akpabio said.

He also thanked Governor Eno for the New Year visit, quoting Chinua Achebe: “When we gather together in the moonlit village ground, it is not because of the moon. Every man can see it in his own compound. We come together because it is good for kinsmen to do so,” to underscore the current unity in the State.

“I commend you for the peace we are enjoying in the State. You have done well in terms of projects executed, infrastructure development, and human empowerment.

“I have seen joy on the faces of Akwa Ibom people. The joy and unity you have brought to this State will outlive you. Generations yet unborn will benefit from it. I wish you a happy New Year,” Akpabio concluded.