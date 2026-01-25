2027 Poll: Tinubu’ll Record Landslide Victory – Ekwunife

The Director-General of the South-East Governors’ Forum, Senator Uche Ekwunife, has expressed confidence that the 2027 presidential election will be a landslide victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ekwunife stated that while many Nigerians may have affection for the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, such sentiments would not necessarily translate into electoral victory, noting that President Tinubu also enjoys widespread support across the country.

She made the remarks shortly after a stakeholders’ meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on electronic registration, saying the party is now emboldened and better positioned to secure victory in the next general election.

“By 2027, the election will be a walkover. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win, and Nigerians will be better for it,” she said.

“I will not dismiss the possible influence of Mr Peter Obi. Obi is well loved, but Tinubu is equally well loved. Democracy is about party support, and I am a member of the APC. I will work for the APC, and the APC will win the election.”

Reacting to allegations that the national leadership of the APC provided logistics for the Anambra State gubernatorial election, Ekwunife dismissed the claims, insisting that she neither received nor witnessed any financial support from the party during the election.

“I was told that if we had received up to 20 per cent of the required support from the party during the governorship election, we would have won in Anambra State,” she said.

“Nobody gave me one naira for that election. I was told the party probably did not bring money, but I did not see any. Vote-buying was the order of the day, with some people paying between ₦25,000 and ₦50,000 per vote.”

“But the APC did not bring a single naira to any polling unit. I have participated in up to five major elections in Anambra State, so I am in a good position to speak.”

She added that she had won two House of Representatives elections and two senatorial elections, noting that elections are capital-intensive.

“You cannot win elections without providing the necessary statutory logistics. Elections are not won that way,” she said.

“Perhaps there were misunderstandings or blackmail; I really do not know.”

Ekwunife, however, commended party members and executives for their efforts, saying they worked tirelessly despite the outcome.

“I continue to thank the party members because they showed commitment. Even at the ward level, the executives were enthusiastic, determined, and worked very hard for the party.”

“When people criticise the APC leadership, I laugh because they do not understand what the executives went through.”

She acknowledged the victory of the Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Soludo, and pledged the APC’s support for his administration.

“Governor Charles Soludo has won, and we will give him all the support to ensure Anambra State remains on the right path.”

“Although we have people in our party who could perform even better, what matters most is that Anambra State continues to move forward,” she said.