2027 Poll: ‘Real-Time Results Transmission’ Plot To Perpetuate Rigging

Nigerians heap all blame of the country’s problems on the leadership, which means politicians, who have been running their lives like personal estates. But the ongoing debate and controversies trailing the National Assembly (NASS) amendment to the 2022 Electoral Act, and signing of the review into law by President Bola Tinubu, have shown that Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the media are major contributors to the problems of Nigeria as a democratic nation in progress.

The issue of the day on the road to the 2027 General Election is the clamour by Nigerians for electronic transmission of results in “real-time” as a panacea to the opposition’s claims of massive manipulation of the 2023 poll by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), its then-candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). With the CSOs and the media in the thick of the agitation and protests to “force the NASS to approve real-time transmission of results,” the questions to ask include: Are they altruistic in advocating for certain issues that may impact the 2027 election?

Are they ignorantly and glibly aping the opposition without a grasp of the underlying consequences? How can they sound like and behave in sync with the opposition in matters that won’t ensure electoral fidelity but to further perpetrate and perpetuate fraudulent elections? Haven’t the CSOs and the media deciphered the opposition’s alleged “agenda” to game the 2027 poll – even as they divert attention from their real intent with their hollar against the APC – to gain what they couldn’t achieve in relatively-competitive contests in 2023?

As “guardians of democracy,” are the CSOs and the media conniving, and in bed with the opposition? The lead agitators of real-time transmission of results were reportedly determined, but failed after “millions of attempts” in 2023 to hack into, and manipulate the INEC digital systems, including the INEC Results Viewing (IReV) portal, where poll results are uploaded for members of the public to access timeously. There were reports of manipulation of the 2023 election across Nigeria, particularly in a section of the country where a presidential candidate unprecedentedly scored average of 95% votes in the states within his geopolitical zone, and also won in unlikely states in other zones.

But what have Nigerians, especially the CSOs and the media, done in such a situation to protect democracy they claim to cherish and uphold? Nigerians have neglected to interrogate how such a “winning formula” was possible without the poll being rigged, which is as clear as daylight from the result sheets (Form EC8As) issued after the collation and tabulation of votes at the over 176,000 polling units in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city! Screwed votes in Form EC8As abound on social media, with those from a certain zone “neatly rigged,” while those from other zones were “untidily manipulated.”

Yet, the same presidential candidate, and those who rigged “perfectly with no alterations and cancellations” on his behalf are the people – joined by the CSOs and the media – who shouted, and shout at the rooftops that Tinubu, the APC and INEC “stole their mandate,” and displaced the candidate from the first position to the third place.

Sadly, Nigerians are afraid to talk about these “bad things”, to avoid being stereotyped as tribal bigots fanning hatred against people of a particular ethnic group…

The poser: Was the candidate able to prove, at the election tribunals, the over “55m votes” – more than double the total votes of all the parties at the election – that he and his followers bandied on social media? NO! The candidate maintained at the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) (Appeal Court) and the Supreme Court that he only wanted to prove that the process of the ballot was “faulty.” Thus, it took the Supreme Court just 72 seconds to affirm, on appeal, the PEPC’s dismissal of the candidate’s petition as “lacking in merit.”

This leads to the main claims of the candidate and his supporters: That they were robbed of victory due to delays in the “transmission” of the poll results to the IReV portal; that substantial numbers of the uploaded results were illegible; and that INEC’s alleged “technical glitch” in its servers was “contrived” to favour APC’s now President Tinubu.

The opposition, CSOs and the media wanted, and continue to insist that “real-time transmission of results from polling units to the IReV” be expressly codified in the 2026 Electoral Act that Tinubu assented to on Thursday, February 19, 2026. Their main grouse is the NASS’ insertion of a proviso that gives allowance for manual collation of results if electronic transmission fails owing to communication challenges.

This, they argue, will give the ever-manipulative politicians – allegedly in the ruling APC – the alibi to induce malfunctioning of the Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines for the transmission of results to the IReV, “in order for INEC to have recourse to manual collation that’s susceptible to manipulation.”

Another question for the “real-time” agitators: Has Nigeria adopted “electronic voting”? How can we achieve real-time transmission of results if what we do – save accreditation of voters and transmission of results to the IReV – is manual balloting and collation from the polling unit to the ward collation centre, to local government collation centre, to state collation centre, and finally to the national collation centre?

As both the Appeal and Supreme Courts affirmed in their judgments from the 2023 presidential election, “the IReV isn’t a collation system” but a portal for viewing results by the public. So long as Nigeria hasn’t adopted electronic voting, the IReV can’t replace manual collation and announcement of results. The opposition, CSOs, the media and other advocates should engage the NASS, to persuade members to adopt electronic voting, not for 2027 but other future elections!

One more question by concerned Nigerians: Have agitators for real-time transmission of results decided to aid and abet the opposition to rig the 2027 election, and cause such manipulated results to be uploaded to the IReV, for which they want to blackmail, browbeat and force the INEC to unlawfully turn into a collation system?

That’d be stripping the electoral umpire of its independence! Even with the “partial” approval of electronic transmission of results in “real-time” to the IReV, the alleged manipulation of the 2023 election, particularly the presidential poll, will be child’s play compared to the feared wholesale rigging of the 2027 ballot. As starkly shown in 2023, only one candidate was capable of securing block votes from his zone, and there’s every likelihood he’ll repeat that feat in 2027 with bulk rigging.

Either out of ignorance, connivance, collaboration or intimidation, the results therefrom will be uploaded to the IReV, for real-time viewing, to show the world that the candidate’s won the election – not from a free, fair, credible and transparent voting, but high-voltage rigging at the polling units, which’s the reason for the intense clamour for “real-time” transmission of results from polling units! Sadly, Nigerians are afraid to talk about these “bad things,” to avoid being stereotyped as tribal bigots fanning hatred against people of a particular ethnic group, who, in 2023, executed the electoral heist in their zone, and elsewhere they’ve strongholds across Nigeria. These issues remain, and will manifest in multiple fashions and phases in the 2027 poll. And Nigerians, will once again, have cause to blame politicians and their leaders!