2027 Poll: Diri’s Tale Of ‘Not Wanting Bayelsa Buried With PDP’

From 13 states after the 2023 General Election, the “main” opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), or what remains of it, now controls only eight, with the once self-acclaimed “largest political party in Africa,” which governed 31 states at its apogee, likely to lose more to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) before the 2027 elections.

In 2023, the 13 states under the PDP belt were: Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Rivers; Enugu; Osun, Oyo; Plateau; Zamfara; Adamawa, Bauchi and Taraba. While the party lost Edo to the APC in 2024 via an off-cycle election, it lost Delta, Akwa Ibom, Enugu and Bayelsa in a row in 2025 through defections to the APC.

There are undisguised hints about further depletion of the PDP on Monday, November 3, 2025, when Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri defected to the APC with his Executive Council members, federal and state lawmakers, leaders, members, and the party structure across the state.

At the venue at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa, Bayelsa’s capital city, the huge celebratory crowd harvested speeches underscoring the division in the PDP, which Diri was its chairman of the committee that zoned offices ahead of the party’s November 15 to16, 2025, now doubtful National Convention in Oyo State’s capital city of Ibadan.

The PDP’s been hit by exit of high-profile members, including former Vice President and its presidential candidate in 2019 and 2023, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; his running mate in 2023, former Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; serving and former governors and federal and state lawmakers; and other party chieftains across Nigeria.

Denying any crisis in its fold to warrant the mass defection of members to the APC, the PDP and its stalwarts claim that in his bid to turn Nigeria into a “one-party state” and make himself a “life President,” Tinubu’s resorted to intimidating and inducing opposition members to join the APC – a charge he’s stoutly refuted as untrue.

Governors Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom) and Peter Mbah (Enugu), who decamped before Governor Diri, somehow papered over the PDP crisis, and focused on “the need to align with the Tinubu government at the centre” for the interest and development of their states.

But besides being motivated by the need to “protect and promote the interest of Bayelsans,” Diri, at a thanksgiving on the eve of the defection, put a lie to the PDP gambit, spotlighting the crisis as a reason he left the party “Somebody had to take the decision (to leave the PDP) and I took it on behalf of the state.

I took it in the best interest of the state. Some of you might not understand now but later, it will be clear to all,” Diri told the assemblage without elaborating. At the decamping the next day, Diri, stopping short of pronouncing the PDP dead, said: “I will not denigrate my former party. We were happy with it until some undertakers destroyed it. We tried to salvage it but to no avail.

What was going on became incumbent on me to make a decision. I never wanted my state to be buried with the PDP.” As reported by Vanguard on November 4, the Yenagoa defection was headlined by President Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, and supported by Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Senate Deputy President Barau Jibrin; and APC’s National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yiltwada.

The Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, led Governors of Delta, Akwa Ibom, Ondo, Kogi, Edo, Ogun, Kwara, and Enugu to the ceremony, also attended by National Assembly members, ministers and heads of zonal bodies from the Niger Delta.

Giving other reasons he joined the APC, Diri said he was influenced by Tinubu’s love for the growth of Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation, citing the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal road, the second phase of the Nembe-Brass road, and a N4 billion tax waiver granted to the state for the procurement of a 60mw gas turbine.

While the APC savours the almost daily swelling of its platform, will more defections from the PDP result in its burial by political undertakers…

“I consulted with elders and the State Assembly and afterwards resigned from the PDP (on October 15) for obvious reasons. This defection is not only for Bayelsa. It is for Ijaws in Ondo, Edo, Delta and Rivers,” Diri said, adding: “The majority (23 of 24 members) of the state House of Assembly, including the Speaker, have come with me to the APC.”

While two of Bayelsa’s senators, Konbowei Benson and Benson Agadaga, and former Sen. Ben Murray-Bruce and Speaker Abraham Ingobere decamped with Diri to the APC; Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo and Diri’s predecessor, Sen. Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West) remain in the PDP – indicating yet the split that fuels defections from the PDP.

Presenting the APC flag, muffler and a symbolic broom to Diri, Prof. Yiltwada made clear who heads the Bayelsa chapter of the party henceforth, and what’s expected of the leader going forward. He declared: “Today, you take over as the leader of our party in the state. And anything concerning Bayelsa State, the National Working Committee will contact Governor Diri. I will hold him responsible for APC in the state.

Today, you take over as a (the) leader of our party in Bayelsa State. Welcome, our leader in Bayelsa. “With this flag, we want you to sweep out PDP and sweep all the votes to APC in 2027. We must have 100 per cent votes in Bayelsa. Take this as a symbol of strength and authority and make it stronger. We hang this flag for you as a symbol of ownership.

You are fully decorated, and may God give you the strength to work till 2027 and deliver President Tinubu.” On behalf of President Tinubu, Vice President Shettima gave an inspiring speech centred on one foregoing political isolation for integration and national unity, telling Diri that his arrival in the APC “is not the depletion of the opposition” but the “confirmation of the pulse and constitutional clarity of Africa’s largest democracy – the freedom of choice.”

In a subtle rebuttal of PDP’s claim that Tinubu influences exodus of opposition members to the APC, Sen. Shettima labelled Diri’s defection as an “act of conviction” and a “homecoming,” saying: “Your Excellency, we are here not for a ceremony of convenience but for a celebration of your conviction.

Yours is the story of a leader who has chosen the harder right over the easier wrong.” Noting Tinubu’s repeated demonstration that “politics is not war but the art of building bridges across rivers of difference,” and that Diri’s shown a profound understanding of the metaphor, Shettima described the governor as “a son of the creeks who has built literal and political bridges across the waters of the Niger Delta.”