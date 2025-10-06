2027 Poll: Amid Court Fiat, Tinubu Questions Jonathan’s Eligibility

Like the fabled tortoise that’s never absent in stories, former President Goodluck Jonathan’s lately the talkof-the-town – and the “beautiful bride” courted for drafting into the presidential contest in the 2027 General Election.

The one-term (or “two-term”) president (2010- 2015) – relishing another four-year stay at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city – has increased his visibility, as he consults with stakeholders, to seal his ticket, and victory at the poll.

Dr Jonathan’s viability has attracted scrutiny from potential rivals, with the Presidency on September 29, 2025, dismissing him as “no match” for President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and questioning his eligibility for 2027.

Former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, stirred the hornet’s nest on September 28, when he claimed that Jonathan would be the flag bearer of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying Nigerians “are yearning for his return to power.”

At the PDP Congress in Niger State, Gana – famous for preaching to Nigerians to do their professional jobs well (e.g., “If you’re a teacher, you teach well,” “If you’re a banker, you bank well,” If you’re a police officer, you police well”) – said: “Since 2015, we’ve had another President (the late Muhammadu Buhari) for eight years and now another (President Tinubu) for two years.

Nigerians have seen the difference, and they are asking us to bring back our friend, former President Jonathan. I can confirm that he will contest in 2027 as PDP’s candidate.” Reacting to Gana’s claim, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, while affirming Jonathan’s “inalienable right to contest the presidency again,” warned that “any such bid would face judicial scrutiny.”

“The jury will determine whether Jonathan, who was sworn in twice as president, satisfies the constitutional requirements and is eligible to contest the presidency and be sworn in, if successful, for a third term in office,” Mr Onanuga said. Onanuga advised Jonathan to be “wary of the PDP sugar-coated cheerleaders,” such as Gana, who “seek to lure him into the race for personal, political, religious, and ethnic interests,” and “abandon him midstream, as they did in 2015.”

Eligibility issue – as it did in the lead-up to the 2023 poll when he had postured for a comeback – has trailed Jonathan since the crisis-torn and depleted PDP floated the moves to draft him into the race. Critics, legal minds, and media talking heads have poured over Section 137(1)(b) and 137(3) of the amended 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, as it relates to whether Jonathan was sworn-in once or twice as president from when he served out the remainder of the first term of President Umaru Yar’Adua (2007 – 2010), who died in 2010.

While Section 137(1)(b) of the Constitution bars a person from running for President if “he has been elected to such office at any two previous elections,” 137(3) says, “A person who was sworn-in as President to complete the term for which another person was elected as President shall not be elected to such office for more than a single term.”

But Jonathan foresightedly obtained an order of a Federal High Court in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on May 27, 2022, clearing him as eligible to contest in the 2023 General Election, with no inhibition from Section 137(1)(b) and 137(3) of the Constitution.

As first reported by Vanguard on September 7, the verdict came from a writ filed by two APC members (Andy Solomon and Ibidiye Abraham), praying the court to determine if, having regard to Section 137(1)(b) and 137(3) of the Constitution, Jonathan was eligible to contest the 2023 presidency; should the APC field him; and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) approve his candidacy? To which the trial Justice Isa H. Dashen, expressing his opinion on submissions made before him on May 27, 2022, quoted Jonathan (1st Defendant) as countering thus:

“With respect to the provisions of Section 137(3) of the Constitution, the 1st Defendant stated that from Exhibit EKO1 (i.e. the Official Gazette of the 4th Alteration of the Constitution), ‘Commencement’ date of the said amendment to the provisions of Section 137 of the Constitution therein contained is said to be ‘7th Day of June, 2018’. “Therefore, the 1st Defendant contended that the amendment introduced by sub-section (3) of Section 137 of the Constitution came into effect and became operational from 7th June, 2018.

“On the basis of the foregoing, the Defendant contended that since he took the first oath of office as President in year 2010 and the second oath of office in year 2011, respectively, the 4th Alteration of the Constitution, which took effect from the 7th June, 2018 cannot be applied retrospectively to prevent him from exercising his right to contest for the Office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which said right accrued to him since year 2015 before the 4th Alteration to the Constitution was effected.”

Justice Dashen, noting the failure of the 2nd Defendant (APC), and 3rd Defendant (INEC) to disprove the 1st Defendant’s counter-affidavit, quoted supporting rulings of the Supreme Court, and said: “In the locus classicus case of OYEYIPO vs. OYINLOYE (1987) I NWLR (Part 50) 350, the Apex Court held thus: ‘A Defendant, who fails to enter appearance or file Counter-Affidavit in response to the averments in support of the Originating Summons, would be presumed to have Demurred and admitted the facts deposed to in the Affidavit filed in support of the Originating Summons’.”

As Justice Dashen observed: “Having carefully considered the arguments of the parties, I am of the view that the determination of the application or otherwise of the provisions of sub-section (3) of Section 137 of the Constitution to the 1st Defendant lies on the juxtaposition of the date when the 1st Defendant claims to have acquired his present right to be swornin as President and the date on which sub-section (3) of Section 137 of the Constitution took effect.

“A cursory look at Exhibit EKO1 (i.e. Exhibit) will reveal that the 4th Alteration introduced a restriction with regard to the number of times a person, sworn-in as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to complete the term for which another person was elected, can be sworn-in as President after completing the remainder of the said term. “Sub-section (3) of Section 137 of the Constitution states that any person who was so sworn-in shall, after completing the term of such other person, be eligible to be only elected to the office of President for a single term.

“Further scrutiny of Exhibit EKO1 (i.e. Exhibit) also reveals that the 4th Alteration was enacted by the National Assembly in 2017; however, the ‘commencement’ date for same was expressly set for ‘7th Day of June, 2018.'” The judge then declared: “Having the benefit of reading the Official Gazette (i.e. Exhibit EKO1), I therefore have no difficulty in holding that provisions of subsection (3) of Section 137 of the Constitution took effect from 7th June, 2018.

And I so hold.” Interpreted, it means that Section 137(3) of the Constitution can’t be retroactively applied to prevent Jonathan from exercising the right that accrued to him since 2015 when he failed re-election for a second term in office. Yet, as he consults – and stands out as the “beautiful bride” courted by parties to fly their presidential flag, the eligibility issue continues to dog Jonathan’s path to return to power in 2027 or in any other election cycle!