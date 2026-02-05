2027 Politics Won’t Distract Me From Governance–Wike

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has said that contrary to public speculations, the 2027 politics that is already gathering momentum will not distract him from delivering good governance.

Wike, who disclosed this after inspecting some road projects in Abuja, noted that even the forthcoming FCT Area Councils’ election would not reduce the tempo of ongoing infrastructure development in the nation’s capital.

There have been speculations that the minister may abandon his official functions as a minister for the political crises in Rivers State. However, dismissing the speculations, Wike stated that all the projects lined up to celebrate President Tinubu’s 3rd year anniversary were receiving the deserved attention and would be completed