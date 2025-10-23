2027: Politicians’ Mandate Belongs To Their Party, Not Themselves –NIPSS

Ahead of 2027 general election, a Senior Fellow of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Prof Leonard Kursim has warned politicians who defected to another political party while in office to, as a matter of fact, vacate their seats immediately because their mandate is from another party.

Kursim gave the warning at a one-day workshop with the theme: “Capacity Enhancement for Political Parties in Plateau State organised by the Centre for Peace Sustainability and Social Tolerance (CPSST) in collaboration with Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) held at the National Institute, Kuru near Jos.

The Senior Fellow while presenting a paper titled, “The Role of Political Parties in Deepening Democratic Governance at the State Level said whether you’re a President, Governor, Senator, member of the House of Representatives, State Assembly or Local Government Chairman, once you have defected to another party the best thing for you to do is vacate your seat.

“Unfortunately, that’s not what we see today. What is happening in Nigeria is quite disturbing. When you’re elected under a political party, you are in a contract with that party and with the people who voted for you under its platform.”