On Sunday, suspected political thugs disrupted the commissioning of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) secretariat in Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River State, attacking party members and destroying property at the venue.

Sources privy to the development, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph, said the hoodlums stormed the venue, dismantled canopies and damaged chairs, tables and sound equipment while reportedly chanting support for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The disruption occurred amid growing concerns about alleged political intimidation in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

video circulating on social media showed some of the attackers pulling down structures set up for the commissioning ceremony.

Sources also alleged that an operative of the Department of State Services (DSS) who was monitoring the event was assaulted during the incident, with his clothes reportedly torn.

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A resident of the area, Samuel Edet, condemned the attack and warned about its implications for democracy in the state.

“This is political intimidation against citizens and it has never happened in Cross River. If we do not stop it early, we may all pay for it later,” he said.

Reacting to the development, Effiong Nyong, the ADC’s governorship candidate in the 2023 election in Cross River, criticised the disruption, describing it as a sign of increasing political intolerance.

However, the Chairman of Bakassi Local Government Area, Effiong Etim Okon, said he had no knowledge of the incident when contacted.

“I am not aware of such incident,” he said.

The Nigeria Police Force in the State confirmed the disruption in a press statement issued by its Police Public Relations Officer, Eitokpah Sunday.

According to the command, the hoodlums scattered canopies, chairs and sound equipment at the venue.

“The group disrupted the gathering by scattering canopies, chairs and sound systems at the venue.

“Although no arrests had been made as of the time of filing this report, police personnel and tactical teams have been stationed in the area to prevent further escalation,” he said.

Sources said the incident followed other reported disruptions involving ADC activities in the state in recent days.

On March 10, security operatives reportedly sealed a venue in Calabar scheduled for the inauguration of the party’s Membership Mobilisation, Registration and Revalidation Committee.

A similar incident was earlier reported in Ogoja Local Government Area during an event organised to receive defecting members into the party.