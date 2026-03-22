Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared that political loyalty ahead of the 2027 general elections must remain a matter of personal choice, not compulsion.

Governor Makinde made the statement during a Sallah homage to Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, amid growing political realignments across the country.

He stressed the need for calm and adherence to the rule of law, noting that democratic processes must be respected at all times.

“In a democracy, people are free to support any candidate. What is important is that the process remains lawful and peaceful,” he said.

The governor noted that while some political actors may align with the current administration, others are equally free to support candidates of their choice.

Makinde also referenced a meeting involving Nyesom Wike and Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alleging that certain commitments were made regarding support for the President ahead of 2027.

He said Nigerians should assess political alignments and make informed decisions.

“We cannot force anyone. People are free to support whoever they choose, but they should be clear about where they stand,” he added.

On his part, Governor Mohammed called for patience and respect for democratic institutions.

He said reconciliation efforts within the opposition were ongoing and would follow due process.