2027: Police Ban Unauthorised Rallies In A’Ibom, Urges Politicians To Follow INEC’s Guidelines

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has said it will stop every planned unauthorised rally in the state and warned those behind it to desist henceforth.

DSP Timfon John, Police Public Relations Officer, told journalists yesterday that the command received credible information regarding planned two million-man rallies in support of a presidential candidate, organized by a group known as the Village Boys Movement, currently circulating on social media, as well as another parallel rally organized by the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Group.

Both rallies are slated for March 28, in Uyo. She said: “While it is noteworthy that the Command received a written application from the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Group for the proposed rally, the Village Boys Movement rally is only being circulated on social media without any formal notification to the police.

The state police command however advised in the interest of peace, public safety, and fairness to those behind it to stop, citing the current security situation in the country.