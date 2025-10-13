2027: Plateau Transport Sector Endorses Mutfwang For Second Term

Plateau State Governor Barr. Caleb Mutfwang and the former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Simon Mwadkwon, have received a joint endorsement from the State Transport Sector Stakeholders.

The endorsement, which took place at Langfield Leisure Resort, Little Rayfield, Jos, brought together members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Keke NAPEP Operators Association, and other affiliated transport unions across the State.

The Coordinator Plateau State Transport Coalition, Hon. Hussaini Gunok, while speaking at the event, said the decision to endorse the two leaders followed a careful and meticulous assessment of their pedigree, performance, and track records, which they described as exemplary.

He commended Governor Mutfwang for his remarkable investment and reforms in the transport sector, which have helped to ease the mobility challenges faced by citizens, describing his administration as visionary, people-oriented, and transformational.

Gunok equally extolled Senator Simon Mwadkwon for his outstanding contributions to the sector, particularly his donations of tricycles, motorcycles, and vehicles to operators across Plateau North.

According to him, these gestures have provided sustainable means of livelihood for hundreds of people while addressing transport needs in several communities.

On his part, the former Senate Minority Leader Senator Simon Mwadkwon also declared that Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s re-election in 2027 is “unstoppable”, citing his achievements and the acceptance of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) by the people of the state.

According to him, the Governor’s performance over the last two years has further entrenched and demonstrated his leadership qualities, and his continuance in 2027 is unquestionably necessary to properly reposition the state.

“By all accounts, the PDP and the people of Plateau State are comfortable with his leadership style and the accomplishments he has made in just two years. In addition, there are a number of ongoing projects that will improve the government’s reputation once they are finished,” he declared.

Senator Mwadkwon expressed optimism that the People’s Democratic Party will win elections at all levels in Plateau State come 2027, saying the party’s relationship with the people of the state has been symbiotic since the inception of this democratic dispensation.

Meanwhile, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, in his remarks shortly after his endorsement, applauded the stakeholders for their support of his administration, assuring that he will not disappoint them

The Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner of Transport, Hon. Davou Jatau, said, ” I feel highly elated with what we have witnessed here today. For these groups of people to dedicate their entire day to endorse His Excellency for another term is highly commendable”.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Transport, on assumption of office is exists only in name, adding that today nearly every household has benefited with just ₦400, passengers can enjoy return trips covering up to 18 to 20 kilometres.

“These are clear indicators of progress, and there is still much more to come. We are engaging partners to begin the recalibration of existing tricycles from fossil fuel to electric vehicles (EVs) and compressed natural gas (CNG).

According to him, the state Government have held discussions with the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria, on establishing a conversion centre here in Plateau State, which we expect to be operational before the end of the year.

“While NITT will handle conversions from fossil fuel to CNG, another consulting firm will handle conversions to electric tricycles. These will simply require users to charge and operate them on their routes, he said