2027: Plateau APC Endorses Tinubu For Second Term

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State has unanimously endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office.

The endorsement was unveiled during a stakeholders meeting in Jos attended by the National Chairman Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, former governor and leader of the party in the state, Senator Simon Lalong, former deputy speaker Idris Wase, former governor Joshua Dariye, former minister Dame Pauline Tallen, MD/ CEO North Central Development Commission Dr Cyril Yiltsen Tsenyil, serving and former members of the state and National Assembly and hundreds of party faithful.

Former Deputy National Secretary of the APC Festus Fuanter moved the motion to endorse President Tinubu as the sole candidate for the party in 2027 which was seconded by state APC woman leader, Alice Dimlong. The stakeholders overwhelmingly supported the motion.

Fuanter also moved a motion against accepting Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang into the APC which was also unanimously accepted.

Leader of the party in Plateau State, Lalong welcomed the decision of the party and said the President deserves a second term for, not only working hard to touch the lives of Nigerians but also carrying Plateau State along in his government right from when he appointed him the DG of his campaign organisation in 2023.