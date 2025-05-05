2027: Peter Obi’s Strong Ally Dumps Labour Party

Share

Oseloka Obaze, a key ally of Peter Obi, yesterday resigned his membership of the Labour Party (LP).

He announced this in his letter addressed to LP Chairman in the Ochuche Ward 406 in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Recall that Obaze, who was the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) when Obi was governor, had worked closely with the candidate of the LP in the 2023 presidential poll as an adviser until his resignation.

Obaze said his decision was to express his disapproval and protest the conduct of the April 5 governorship primary election of the party in Anambra State.

He said: “The processes, conduct and outcome of the Labour Party governorship primaries held on April 5, 2025 in Awka, were fraught with outright irregularities, bothering on fraud and criminality.”

