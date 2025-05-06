2027: Peter Obi Will Lose Support If He Accepts VP Role – Bwala

Share

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser on Media and Policy to President Bola Tinubu, has cautioned Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, against accepting to run as a vice presidential candidate in the 2027 general election, warning that such a move could alienate his core support base.

Speaking during an interview on TVC, Bwala stated that Obi’s political strength is rooted in his independent presidential ambition and the loyalty of his grassroots support movement, the “Obidients,” which played a significant role in his strong performance in the last election.

“Peter Obi will be making the biggest mistake of his life if he accepts to run as a running mate in 2027,” Bwala said. “The minute Peter Obi drops the idea of running for president himself, I can guarantee you he will lose the majority of the people that are following him.”

Obi, who served as the running mate to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019, later defected to the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 general election. His campaign ignited a strong following, particularly among young Nigerians and members of the diaspora, who coalesced into the “Obidient” movement.

Bwala acknowledged the significance of Obi’s political brand but insisted that aligning as a vice-presidential candidate would undermine the independence and momentum he has built.

“This is without taking away the fact that Peter Obi himself may not be comfortable in that arrangement,” Bwala added.

He further argued that no current political figure in Nigeria has the capacity to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027, citing Tinubu’s growing political influence and perceived inclusive leadership style.

“Most of them are prodigies of Asiwaju — a man who won election when all the forces were against him,” Bwala said. “Now that he is in power and delivering good governance, he has the opportunity to build national consensus.”

Bwala claimed that defections from opposition parties into the APC at various levels — including governors and senators — reflect a shift toward Tinubu’s leadership. “The President may not be perfect, but his head and heart are right. There is no politician alive today with the political gravitas to gather people the way President Tinubu does,” he said.

His comments come amid speculation about potential coalitions and alliances forming ahead of the 2027 elections, with analysts watching closely for any signs of political realignment among opposition leaders. Peter Obi has not publicly responded to Bwala’s remarks as of the time of this report.

