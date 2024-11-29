2027: Peter Obi Visits AA Zaura In His Abuja Residence

Share

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), on Friday, paid a private visit to the Abuja residence of Abdulsalam Abdulkarim Zaura, better known as AA Zaura, a prominent member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who hails from Kano State.

The former Governor of Anambra State and AA Zuara held a closed-door meeting that extended beyond an hour, with neither two politicians revealing the purpose of their discussion.

Despite the confidential nature of their meeting, sources affiliated with both individuals indicated that Obi’s visit was part of a larger strategy to connect with significant political figures across Nigeria in preparation for the upcoming 2027 elections.

Zaura, who serves as the President of the AA Zaura Foundation International, was the APC candidate for the Kano Central Senatorial District during the 2023 elections and is a notable figure in Kano’s political arena.

Given Zaura’s influence and Obi’s initiative to build broader political coalitions ahead of 2027, the timing of their meeting may suggest strategic efforts to promote unity among various political factions.

While the details of their discussions remain undisclosed, the private nature of the meeting has fueled speculation regarding potential collaboration between the two leaders in the foreseeable future.

Prior to their private discussions, Obi publicly praised Zaura for his outstanding leadership and philanthropic efforts, particularly through the AA Zaura Foundation International, which has played a crucial role in alleviating poverty for many Nigerians, especially those in his region.

The former governor of Anambra State commended Zaura’s commitment to transforming the mindset of ordinary Nigerians from mere consumption to a focus on production through his empowerment programs, highlighting the long-term benefits such initiatives could bring to the nation as a whole.

AA Zaura conveyed his appreciation for Obi’s unwavering stance on national matters, especially highlighting his dedication to fostering a more prosperous and self-sufficient Nigeria.

