2027: Peter Obi Urges Politicians To Prioritize Nat’l Devt Over Election

In a bold call for political redirection, Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has urged Nigerian politicians to shift their focus from future elections to the urgent task of national development.

Speaking on Friday at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport in Calabar after addressing students of Dentistry at the University of Calabar, Cross River, Obi emphasised the need for strategic investment in education, healthcare, and poverty reduction.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, said Nigeria’s current political discourse is excessively centred on the 2027 general elections, while critical issues affecting the welfare of the people are being ignored.

“We (politicians) must stop discussing politics and start discussing the development of the people. We must invest in measurable areas like education and health, and pull people out of poverty.

“We cannot achieve any of this without investing in the people,” he said.

The Labour Party leader stressed that governance must return to its fundamental purpose—serving the people. He decried the culture of lavish spending by public officials while essential services such as education and healthcare remain underfunded.

“We cannot have a society where we spend millions to buy cars for political office holders, while young people lack basic tools for education.

“Many students are without classrooms or chairs, yet politicians live like celebrities. It shouldn’t be. We must dismantle that system and redirect resources to where they truly matter,” Obi stated passionately.

Addressing the University of Calabar Dentistry students earlier, Obi encouraged them to take their education seriously, describing it as their most valuable tool for global competition. He reiterated that education remains the cornerstone of any progressive society and a key factor in human capital development.

“Education is your greatest asset. It is what will give you a voice and a seat at the global table,” he said.

When asked about his political aspirations for the 2027 elections, Obi firmly declined to engage in political discussions.

“I don’t want to talk about politics. 2027 is not what I want to talk about. Let me talk about how the average Nigerian can put food on his table, how our schools and hospitals can function effectively. When 2027 comes, we’ll be there—and yes, I will contest,” he concluded.