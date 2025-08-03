The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate and former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, has reiterated his vow to serve only one term of four years if elected President in 2027.

Speaking in a statement issued on Sunday on his official X handle, Obi insisted that effective leadership is defined by impact, not time spent in office.

The economic expert referenced global figures such as Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, and Nelson Mandela, noting that each led with principle and left enduring legacies despite short tenures.

Obi said his commitment was not a political gimmick, but a decision rooted in conviction and supported by his record of service in Anambra State, where he said he fulfilled clear and measurable promises without deviation.

READ ALSO

“One of the greatest American Presidents, Abraham Lincoln, served only four years, yet his legacy endures as a model of principled leadership.

“Another iconic figure, John F. Kennedy, did not even complete a full term, yet his vision and ideals continue to inspire generations.

“In Africa, Nelson Mandela, revered globally as a symbol of justice and reconciliation, chose to serve only one term as President of South Africa, despite immense public pressure to stay longer.

“His decision was a deliberate act of leadership, a statement that power must serve the people, not the self. Indeed, history shows that the longer many African leaders remain in power, the more likely they are to be corrupted by it.

“Longevity in office is not a mark of success; rather, it is purposeful, accountable service – however brief – that defines true statesmanship.

“It is within this context that I reiterate my vow: I will serve only one term of four years if elected President. And that vow is sacrosanct,” he wrote.