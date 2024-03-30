2027: Peter Obi Speaks On Dumping LP For SDP

Finally, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has broken his silence amid the news making rounds that he plans to dump the party for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of the 2027 general election.

Saturday Telegraph reports that a few days back, there were speculations that the former Governor of Anambra State planned to dump the party for the SDP due to its ongoing crisis.

But in a chat with Nigerians on X, hosted by Parallel Facts on Friday, Obi said he’s still an LP member and will never be involved in anti-party activities.

He said: “I am still a member of the Labour Party, and I don’t and will never do anti-party.”

Speaking further, the former Anambra governor also backed the call for a structure for the ‘Obedient’ movement, which is the name of his followers.

“It is the standard practice around the world where movements form themselves into blocs and are part of the political process,” he added.

Recall the LP has been in crisis in recent times with many of its supporters calling for a proper restructuring of the party ahead of 2027.