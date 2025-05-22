2027 : Peter Obi In Serious Talks To Unseat Tinubu – Adebayo

Share

Prince Adewole Adebayo, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general elections, has revealed that former Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi, is engaged in serious behind-the-scenes talks aimed at unseating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television, Adebayo dismissed widespread speculation and social media rumors about superficial political coalitions.

He emphasized that while public attention is focused on photo opportunities and casual meetings, a more strategic and disciplined plan is being formed underground.

“What is going on now is going on quietly. The leaders of the parties are meeting. The real people, who have control over their political structures, are meeting,” Adebayo said.

“This isn’t something we want to discuss on the pages of newspapers. It’s deeper than that.”

Adebayo was forthright in his assessment of President Tinubu’s performance, asserting that the incumbent president has “a good trajectory of losing” the 2027 election. According to him, Nigerians have given Tinubu two years to prove himself and experiment with governance, but his administration has failed to deliver results.

“Tinubu will have no choice but to return to wherever he came from after 2027,” Adebayo declared. “He’s had time to prove himself, and now the Nigerian people are waking up. His body language shows he needs more than prayers to succeed.”

The former SDP candidate stressed the need for a unified front and a single opposition candidate in 2027. He noted that political leaders are currently engaged in ideological, methodological, and strategic discussions, and the SDP is actively talking to people beyond party lines to create a solid base.

“There must be one grand leader—a strong challenger—against Tinubu in 2027,” he said. “We’re building something that will surprise the ruling APC government. It’s not about photo ops or viral videos; it’s a serious national movement.”

When asked if Peter Obi is part of these discussions, Adebayo confirmed that Obi is quietly involved and praised his discipline and strategic approach.

“Peter Obi is a serious-minded leader. He meets people discreetly and avoids media drama. He’s having honorable, meaningful conversations. He knows what he’s doing,” Adebayo said.

On whether he would consider stepping down for Obi in the interest of national unity, Adebayo responded, “That will come later. But I like what he’s doing, and he hasn’t said he doesn’t like what I’m doing. We’re both working for Nigeria.”

Adebayo concluded with a warning to the ruling party, emphasizing that the All Progressives Congress (APC) should focus less on reelection and more on delivering results to Nigerians.

“They [the APC] should be worried not about losing in 2027, but about disappointing Nigerians right now. That’s where their attention should be.”

