As the battle for the 2027 presidential election draws closer, the former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi, has declared his intention to contest the number one seat.

Obi, a presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, who made his intention known in a statement isued on Monday, December 29, described himself as better equipped and ready to address Nigeria’s economic and security challenges if given the chance.

According to the economic expert, none of those currently jostling to contest the 2027 presidential election can boast of founding, managing a small business and growing it into a big corporation as he did.

He, however, stressed that he has mastered the art of running successful businesses for decades.

Fielding questions from a cross-section of Nigerians during an interactive X Space engagement, Obi emphasized that fixing the economy would go a long way in fixing Nigeria’s security challenges because the two are intertwined.

He said, “I know how to turn Nigeria around. I built my business from scratch and have more experience than any candidate, including the sitting President. I’m a finance person. I know how to manage finance.”

He said with him in charge, small businesses and manufacturers would thrive because he’d focus on growing them, noting they’re the economic drivers in developed countries.

Obi further dismissed rumours that he was joining the African Democratic Congress, ADC, coalition to be a running mate to a presidential contender.

He declared, “I will be on the ballot in 2027,” Obi urged his supporters not to engage in any act of violence or trade insults with his opponents, even if provoked.

He made the plea while responding to an “Obidient” from Akwa Ibom State, who complained about the insults and name calling targeting him by some leaders of the ADC Coalition.

Obi had informed listeners that he fully supports the coalition as he has been a part of it from its formative days.

He said, “None of us can predict tomorrow. Let us enter the coalition with an open mind. We can’t solve the problems of Nigeria by bullying. We can solve it by putting the right people to managing our affairs.

“Tomorrow is dynamic; we are going to work with other people in the coalition.”

While stressing that personal insults and name-calling had no effect on his resolve to offer himself for service, Obi said, “All the insults do not bother me. If calling me stupid or an idiot will solve Nigeria’s problems, I’m ready to go to court and change my name to ‘Obi Stupid.”

He also admonished his supporters to counter falsehoods with the truth and “pray for those who abuse us. Engage our opponents in healthy debates and help them understand our position.”