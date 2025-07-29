2027: Peter Obi Can’t Risk Going Back To PDP- ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Monday ruled out the possibility of the 2023 Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, returning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Spokesman for the ADC, Bolaji Abdullahi, who made the statement during an appearance on Arise Television, said such a move would be too risky for the former Governor of Anambra State politically.

Abdullahi, a former PDP chieftain and ex-Minister of Youth and Sports, dismissed reports suggesting the PDP was trying to woo Obi back to the party.

READ ALSO

He insisted that Obi remained an integral part of the coalition of opposition parties being spearheaded by the ADC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said, “Let me say clearly, Peter Obi is in the coalition.

“Regardless of what anybody is saying. But it is good to see that it has taken the coming on board of the ADC to get the PDP to begin to make some movements.

“But everyone knows the jugular of the PDP is in the hands of the ruling party. Peter Obi, more than anyone else, knows that he cannot take the risk of going to the PDP.”